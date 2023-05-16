Popular Restaurant Brand Continues Dynamic Growth Strategy With Opening of Third New Restaurant in Four Weeks

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Pizza Inn, America's Hometown Pizza Buffet, today announced the return of Pizza Inn to the Texoma region of North Texas with the opening of a new restaurant in Sherman. The family-focused dine-in buffet is reintroducing the market to its numerous signature pizzas, traditional pastas, and distinctive desserts, called Pizzerts®, as well as its robust, all-you-can-eat, fresh salad bar, filled with an array of house-cut ingredients, popular toppings, and six different dressings, including house-made ranch.





Sherman, Texas, franchisees Charlie and Jeannie Clark





The reintroduction of Pizza Inn to Grayson County further illustrates the company's proactive strategy to reclaim a leadership position within the restaurant industry. During the past two years, the brand has introduced a new prototype and imagery, reported 12 consistent quarters of profitability, announced positive net growth of buffet units, experienced consistent sales increases, and garnered the attention of franchisees around the world.

According to the CEO of Pizza Inn's parent company, RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE), Brandon Solano, "Pizza Inn has remained a hometown favorite in markets across the Southern United States for 65 years. Customers love our pizzas with house-made dough we make fresh at every store, every day, 100% whole milk mozzarella that's shredded in-house, and the opportunity to top them with a variety of freshly cut toppings. The fact is, many people in this area remember Pizza Inn as an impactful part of their childhood. That's why we're bringing our updated look and buffet-style business model back to markets in which we once thrived, like the Sherman-Denison area. We are recapturing these fans and leveraging our 'latent brand equity' in these communities."

Adds Solano, "Our healthy pipeline of new stores shows that this strategy is working. We've always focused on really good food, genuine value, and convenience - and people remember that. They also remember and have missed the experience of enjoying an abundant buffet of quality food, where everyone gets to eat what they want and no one has to do the dishes. That's what makes us the go-to place for people of all ages to meet, relax, and celebrate together."

Franchisees of the Sherman Pizza Inn are Charlie and Jeannie Clark who also own a Pizza Inn franchise in Durant, Oklahoma. Today, they are hosting a celebratory grand opening event with local dignitaries at the restaurant, located in the Canyon Creek Shopping Center, at 2121 N Heritage Parkway.

Franchisee Charlie Clark stated, "We are happy to bring Pizza Inn back to the area and have received lots of feedback from people in the community who seem just as excited as we are." He adds, "Our new restaurant includes a party room with a TV, a game room for big and little kids that resembles the old Gold Mine from Sher-Den Mall. If you grew up in the area, you remember. You'll also see the rails to the catwalk that was torn down this past year as you're exiting the restaurant. Finally, since I'm a 1990 Sherman Bearcat myself, we have Bearcats memorabilia adorning the walls."

Clark enthusiastically proclaimed, "We cater to all ages with our discounted Monday Night Seniors Buffet and Tuesday Night Kids Buffet special. In fact, we look forward to working with all local schools, businesses, and the community to provide the best pizza buffet in town."

The Sherman Pizza Inn employs 40 full-time and part-time employees and seats 98 guests. It offers signature pizzas including Chicken Fajita, Loaded Baked Potato, Buffalo Chicken, and Taco pizza, as well as extremely popular Pizzerts®. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com. Franchising information can be found at pizzainn.com/franchise.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ:RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip "pizzerts," pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainn and to learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise.

