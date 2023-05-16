Additional Focus Groups Corroborate UltraShear Nano-THC Produces Equal to Much Better THC Experiences, Even from Lower THC Dosing Levels; Also, Lightning-Fast Pain Relief from Topical Use.

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or "Company") today announced results from additional consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray designed for rapid, direct absorption through the cheeks. The THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was prepared using PBI's revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna (CdC), a CA-licensed manufacturer and long-established provider of innovative, high-quality cannabis products.

Additional consumer focus group testing more than doubled the original cohort of participants and has strongly affirmed multiple pivotal results on the UltraShear processed Nano-THC Oral Spray being powerfully differentiated from traditional THC dosing alternatives:

Speedy onset of first effects (average well under ten minutes - many reports in first few minutes) versus typical THC edibles requiring 30-60 minutes. Much faster progression to maximum effects (average well under 40 minutes - many reports in 30 minutes or less) versus typical THC edibles requiring 60-120 minutes. Eliminates health issues associated with smoking or vaping. Enormous efficiency improvement in dose payload delivery allows equal to much better/greater THC experience from dosing down to a small fraction of user's normal dosing levels. Stable, all plant formulation is sterile packaged with no added preservatives. Multiple testers applied even a single spray to painful body areas and reported fast to instant transdermal pain relief.

Mr. John B. Hollister, PBIO's Director of Sales and Marketing, discussed highlights from the studies: "Most testing participants used lower doses of UltraShear Nano-THC than their usual dose level for THC products - and the vast majority of volunteers reported the same, more, or much more effect from the lower dosing of Nano-THC versus their normal dosing choices. Multiple normally heavy users of THC and many other participants reported onset of effects from the Nano-THC Oral Spray very quickly, even at significantly lower THC concentrations than usually consumed."

Mr. Hollister continued: "Following completion of the oral spray studies, we were also delighted by unplanned outcomes from multiple participants spraying the Nano-THC onto bodily pain locations (joint, arthritis, soreness, etc.) - and reporting very rapid, nearly instant relief from localized pain. All of these reported results are unsurprising to us, as scientific literature has long documented the greatly increased bioavailability of water-insoluble valuable constituents when dissolved into sufficiently small (under 100 nm) oil droplets. PBI's UltraShear platform accomplishes this with unmatched uniformity, tunable droplet size control, lower cost of production, better ease-of-use, and long-term stability."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, concluded: "These extended study results have confirmed the potential for a market transformation in THC consumption with a new oral/transdermal dosing modality in between the existing smoke/vape and edible food/beverage bifurcation of this enormous market. We believe that the customer experience with UltraShear processed Nano-THC will be compelling to drive a tidal change in the market, with potential explosive adoption of UltraShear processed Nano-THC."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "We are experiencing similar reactions and developments as we work with early partners across multiple other markets in nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food/beverage, and more. 2023 is poised to be a watershed transformational year for PBI, as we capitalize for roll-out of the UltraShear platform and converge upon our announced NASDAQ or NYSE uplisting goal."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilizeboth constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

