Coastal Financial Corporation awarded Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

EVERETT, Wash., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation ( CCB), the parent company of Coastal Community Bank, was awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for 2022. Coastal has received the award for the fourth consecutive year.

The 11th annual Raymond James Community Bankers Cup recognizes the top 10% of community banks based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2022.

"The Raymond James Community Bankers Cup is a prestigious award, and to receive it for the fourth consecutive year is an incredible honor," remarked Eric Sprink, CEO of Coastal Financial Corporation. He continued, "Our success is due to the dedication and resilience of the Coastal team, who have gone above and beyond in supporting our communities and thousands of small businesses, expanding our community bank, and developing our CCBX division.”

About Coastal Financial Corporation
Coastal Financial Corporation ( CCB), is an Everett, Washington-based Bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”) a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet, and its mobile banking application. The Bank, through its CCBX division, provides banking as a service (“BaaS”) that allows our broker-dealer and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services. As of March 31, 2023, we had total assets of $3.45 billion, total gross loans, including loans held for sale, of $2.84 billion, total deposits of $3.10 billion, and total shareholders’ equity of $258.8 million. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com. Member FDIC.

ti?nf=ODgzNTMxNyM1NTg0NDI5IzIxMjI3MDU=
Coastal-Financial-Corporation.png
Contact: 
Joel Edwards
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
425.357.3687
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.