Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $162.2 billion as of April 30, 2023. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) By Product Type: April 30, 2023 (1) March 31, 2023 Open-End Funds (2) $ 56,187 $ 53,865 Closed-End Funds 10,399 10,358 Retail Separate Accounts 37,300 37,397 Institutional Accounts (3) 58,329 53,229 Total $ 162,215 $ 154,849

(1) Includes $7.8 billion of assets under management related to the April 1, 2023 acquisition of AlphaSimplex Group, LLC (2) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (3) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors.

