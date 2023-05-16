Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $162.2 billion as of April 30, 2023. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
April 30, 2023 (1)
March 31, 2023
|
Open-End Funds (2)
|
$
|
56,187
|
$
53,865
|
Closed-End Funds
|
10,399
10,358
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
37,300
37,397
|
Institutional Accounts (3)
|
58,329
53,229
|
Total
|
$
|
162,215
|
$
154,849
|
(1)
Includes $7.8 billion of assets under management related to the April 1, 2023 acquisition of AlphaSimplex Group, LLC
|
(2)
Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds
|
(3)
Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus+Investment+Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated+managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006191/en/