Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor events.

Jefferies Virtual Internet Summit

Virtual Fireside Chat Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 2:20 PM ET

Chief Executive Officer, George Arison and Chief Financial Officer, Vanna Krantz

Virtual

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Fireside Chat Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 3:15 PM ET

Chief Executive Officer, George Arison and Chief Financial Officer, Vanna Krantz

Boston, MA

TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology Media & Telecom Conference

Presentation Thursday, June 1, 2023, 2:00 PM ET

Chief Executive Officer George Arison

New York, NY

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be made available on Grindr’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.grindr.com%2F. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the event.

Management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings at each of the conferences listed above.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 12 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

