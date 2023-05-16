ATLANTA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference being held at the Intercontinental New York Times Square in New York, New York on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.



About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company® and Duck Head® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.



