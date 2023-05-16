Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) will be holding its virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. M.T. Stockholders of record as of the record date will be able to listen, vote and submit questions pertaining to the annual meeting by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FLTAH2023. The record date for the meeting is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 10, 2023. Stockholders will need the 16-digit control number that is printed in the box marked by the arrow on the stockholder’s proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for the Liberty TripAdvisor meeting to enter the virtual annual meeting website. A technical support number will become available at the virtual meeting link 10 minutes prior to the scheduled meeting time.

In addition, access to the meeting will be available on the Liberty TripAdvisor website. All interested persons should visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.libertytripadvisorholdings.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events%2Fir-calendar to access the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) consists of its subsidiary Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel platform, aggregating reviews and opinions from its community of travelers about accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises throughout the world.

