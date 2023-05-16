Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it raised more than $90,000 in support of the American Heart Association (AHA) Upstate Heart Walk through its community outreach program, Regional Reach. The company was a presenting sponsor, and numerous team members participated in the walk on Sunday, April 23rd, in downtown Greenville.

“The Regional Management team's ongoing support has been an invaluable asset to our organization,” said Michaela Salinas, Director of Development at American Heart Association, Upstate. “Thanks to their consistent contributions, we are closer to ending heart disease and stroke through our life-saving mission.”

Regional Management has ranked as the top fundraising team in the Upstate for four years running, raising over $350,000 in that timeframe, and continues to be one of the top partners for AHA nationwide. Many of the company’s business partners continue to contribute generously to the AHA on behalf of Regional Management, as do its employees and customers. Regional Management was represented by 357 walkers across 19 states.

The AHA Upstate Heart Walk allows members of the community to come together to engage in physical activity, honor survivors, and raise funds that support heart disease research. In addition to fundraising, Regional Management focused on encouraging employees to engage in heart-healthy activities in their communities. In the days leading up to this year’s Walk, the Regional Reach Team organized activities such as Walking Wednesdays, which encouraged employees to get out and walk with friends and colleagues.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting the American Heart Association and their critical mission to end heart disease and stroke,” said Robert Beck, President and CEO of Regional Management. “Giving back to our community is a core value of Regional Management, and our team is passionate about lending a helping hand wherever we can.”

The company’s community outreach program, Regional Reach, supports both national nonprofit and local Upstate organizations. In addition to serving the AHA, in 2022 and 2023, Regional Reach made contributions to a number of worthy organizations, including Junior Achievement, Jumpstart – Financial Smarts for Students, Upstate Warrior Solutions, One Tree Planted, National Diversity Council, Girls Who Code, Harvest Hope, Meals on Wheels, and Hope Center for Children.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” online and in branch locations in 19 states across the United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed-rate, fixed-term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006211/en/