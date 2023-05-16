Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, will participate in the Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference in Palm Desert, California on Friday, May 12, 2023. Additionally, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, Mr. Whelan, and Mr. Routledge, will participate in the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference and the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia.

