Eastside Distilling, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 12th, 2023 and Announces Anticipated Completion of Reverse Stock Split

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., May 9, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits, digital can printing, co-packing and mobile filling, will report its first quarter financial results after the market close on Friday, May 12, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to review results.

Eastside_Distilling_Logo.jpg

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 5:00pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4332 or (412) 717-9595.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 3471174. A webcast replay will be available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls for 90 days.

The Company also announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect, after the close of business on May 12, 2023, a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 15, 2023. The number of authorized shares of Eastside common stock has also been reduced from 35,000,000 to 1,750,000.

The Company's shares of common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol "EAST" but will trade under a new CUSIP number. The reverse stock split is intended to increase the market price per share of the Company's common stock in order to comply with NASDAQ's continued listing standards relating to minimum price per share.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Printing subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent mobile canning, co-packing and digital can printing businesses.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

favicon.png?sn=SF95464&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastside-distilling-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-friday-may-12th-2023-and-announces-anticipated-completion-of-reverse-stock-split-301820159.html

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF95464&Transmission_Id=202305091656PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF95464&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.