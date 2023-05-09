Sea Mar Community Health Centers and Health Catalyst Partner to Advance Healthcare in Underserved Communities

56 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a comprehensive, multi-year partnership with Sea Mar Community Health Centers ("Sea Mar"), a national leader in health and social services delivering high quality, integrated care for underserved communities.

Sea Mar is a community-based organization committed to providing quality, comprehensive health, human, housing, educational and cultural services to diverse communities, specializing in service to Latinos in Washington state. Sea Mar's services include a network of more than 90 medical, dental, and behavioral health clinics and a wide variety of nutritional, social, and educational services.

To gain greater visibility into patient data, increased insight into its patient population, and improved reporting capabilities, Sea Mar will implement Health Catalyst's data platform, Health Catalyst Pop Analyzer™, Health Catalyst Pop Insights, and Self-Service Analytics. Leveraging Health Catalyst's software and Professional Services, Sea Mar will be empowered to make proactive, data-driven decisions.

Commenting on the partnership, Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst, shared, "Sea Mar's mission to provide exceptional service to every person, every time, is deeply aligned to our mission to enable data-informed healthcare transformation for every patient on the planet, and we are honored to power their efforts to provide world-class healthcare to the communities they serve."

About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Sea Mar
Sea Mar Community Health Centers, founded in 1978, is a community-based organization committed to providing quality, comprehensive health, human, housing, educational and cultural services to diverse communities, specializing in service to Latinos in Washington state. Sea Mar proudly serves all persons without regard to race, ethnicity, immigration status, gender, or sexual orientation, and regardless of ability to pay for services. Sea Mar's network of services includes more than 90 medical, dental, and behavioral health clinics and a wide variety of nutritional, social, and educational services.

Media Contact:
Amanda Hundt
VP of Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Health Catalyst

