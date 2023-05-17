Legacy Housing Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BEDFORD, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the "Company” or “Legacy,” NASDAQ: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $52.9 million, a decrease of 11.8% from the first quarter of 2022.
  • Income from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $18.4 million, an increase of 0.5% from the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $16.3 million, an increase of 1.1% from the first quarter of 2022.
  • Basic earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.67, an increase of 1.0% from the first quarter of 2022.
  • Book value for the first quarter of 2023 was $397.9 million, an increase of 4.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Book value per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $16.32, an increase of 4.0% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Duncan Bates, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am proud of our team’s accomplishments this quarter. The market is challenging. We kept our heads down and focused on sales. Long-time customers have stepped up with orders to extend our backlog. Our loan portfolios continue to perform well, and we are deploying capital into our industry at high rates of return while other financing sources pull back. Georgia production and shipments were below historical levels during the first quarter but have recently gained momentum. Reducing costs and streamlining processes are our top priority. Since its inception, Legacy has operated in a conservative manner with low leverage and a laser focus on the bottom line. We will maintain this approach and invest as opportunities arise.”

This shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live webcast of the call can be accessed using this link.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is the fifth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by the number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute and the Institute for Building Technology and Safety. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Inquiries:
Duncan Bates, (817) 799-4837
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905
[email protected]



LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET (in thousands)
Unaudited
AssetsMarch 31, 2023December 31, 2022
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$3,233$2,818
Held to Maturity Securities8,4528,412
Accounts receivable, net3,9854,873
Current portion of contracts - dealer financed30,44729,441
Current portion of consumer loans receivable6,8936,801
Current portion of notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”)9,9069,670
Current portion of other notes receivable8,6088,927
Inventories32,52732,075
Prepaid expenses and other current assets3,7294,064
Total current assets107,781107,081
Contracts - dealer financed, net1,518595
Consumer loans receivable, net134,423132,208
Notes receivable from MHP, net144,431133,072
Other notes receivable, net16,36413,795
Inventories, Net7,2426,987
Other assets - leased mobile homes8,0738,824
ROU assets - operating leases2,5032,663
Other assets2,0201,482
Property, plant and equipment, net30,59730,106
Total Assets$454,952$436,813
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable$3,880$4,549
Accrued liabilities17,67316,895
Customer deposits7,3469,715
Escrow liability9,2729,653
Operating lease obligation652650
Lines of credit7,838-
Total current liabilities46,66041,462
Operating lease obligation, less current portion1,9592,121
Lines of credit- 2,545
Deferred income taxes, net2,8623,065
Dealer incentive liability5,5965,516
Total Liabilities57,07854,709
Stockholder's Equity
Stockholders' Equity397,874382,104
Total Liability & Stockholders' Equity$454,952$436,813


LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023March 31, 2022
Net Revenue:
Product Sales$43,318$51,787
Consumer and MHP loans interest7,7056,765
Other1,8341,376
Total net revenue52,85759,928
Operating Expenses:
Cost of product sales28,96033,727
Selling, general and administrative expenses5,4127,659
Dealer incentive131275
Total costs & operating Expenses34,50341,660
Income from operations18,35418,267
Other Income:
Interest income-other695853
Other income/expenses753586
Interest expense(91)(56)
Income before income tax expense19,71119,650
Income Tax Expense3,4353,558
Net Income$16,276$16,092
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic24,374,67724,351,223
Diluted25,177,50224,661,426
Net income per share:
Basic$0.67$0.66
Diluted$0.65$0.65




Legacy-Housing-Corporation.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.