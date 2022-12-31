CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

25 minutes ago
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 10, 2023

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2023

  • Quarterly revenues of $72.5 million; a 6% decrease year-over-year;
  • GAAP operating income of $14.2 million; non-GAAP operating income of $17.4 million, representing an operating margin of 19.6% and 24.0% respectively;
  • GAAP net income of $17.2 million and non-GAAP net income of $20.4 million;
  • Positive operating cash-flow of $17 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

For the second quarter, management expects similar level of revenues as achieved in the first quarter.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We continue to see solid business, particularly in our main segment, Advanced Packaging, which accounted for 60% of our revenues. In the first quarter, we shipped multiple systems to six tier-1 customers in the Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration space, contributing more than 40% of quarterly revenues. Among others, we received a strategically important order for nine machines from a tier-1 customer for Advanced Packaging applications, to be delivered in the second and third quarters of this year."

Concluded Mr Amit "Following our strong growth in recent years and given the current slowdown in our end-markets, we are currently making efforts to optimize our cost structure, mainly on the gross margin level, while maintaining flexibility at the inventory level to support growth once the market picks up again. At the same time, we continue our investment in R&D with plans to release new products later this year."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $72.5 million. This compares to first quarter 2022 revenues of $77.2 million, a decrease of 6%, which reflect market trends.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $33.9 million (46.7% of revenues), a decline of 15% compared to a gross profit of $39.9 million (51.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $34.3 million (47.3% of revenues), a decline of 15% compared to a gross profit of $40.2 million (52.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $14.2 million (19.6% of revenues), a decrease of 27% compared to an operating profit of $19.5 million (25.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $17.4 million (24.0% of revenues), a decrease of 22% compared to $22.2 million (28.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $17.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $21.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and deposits, as of March 31, 2023, were $492.7 million compared to $478.7 million as of December 31, 2022. During the first quarter, the Company generated net operating cash of $17.1 million.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)


March 31,

December 31,


2023

2022


U.S. Dollars (In thousands)

Assets






Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

189,199

148,156

Short-term deposits

226,500

251,500

Trade accounts receivable, net

66,304

80,611

Inventories

64,536

65,541

Other current assets

15,032

11,156




Total current assets

561,571

556,964










Long-term deposits

77,000

79,000

Long term inventory

6,533

5,357

Deferred tax assets, net

874

1,004

Other assets, net

1,566

1,024

Property, plant and equipment, net

35,213

33,141

Intangible assets, net

608

597




Total non-current assets

121,794

120,123




Total assets

683,365

677,087




Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable

28,059

31,667

Other current liabilities

46,394

56,833




Total current liabilities

74,453

88,500




Long term liabilities



Other long-term liabilities

8,356

8,748

Convertible notes

196,010

195,737


204,366

204,485




Total liabilities

278,819

292,985




Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and at December 31, 2022;



46,665,240issued shares at March 31, 2023 and 46,505,318at December 31, 2022;



44,572,864shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 44,412,942at December 31, 2022

175

175

Additional paid-in capital

190,304

187,105

Retained earnings

215,965

198,720


406,444

386,000

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022)

(1,898)

(1,898)




Total shareholders' equity

404,546

384,102




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

683,365

677,087

Camtek Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)


(in thousands, except share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2022



U.S. dollars (In thousands)

Revenues


72,457

77,166

320,909

Cost of revenues


38,593

37,308

161,053






Gross profit


33,864

39,858

159,856






Operating expenses:





Research and development


7,554

7,677

28,859

Selling, general and administrative


12,115

12,655

49,499






Total operating expenses


19,669

20,332

78,358






Operating profit


14,195

19,526

81,498






Financial income, net


5,110

633

6,690






Income before incomes taxes


19,305

20,159

88,188






Income tax expense


(2,060)

(1,781)

(8,239)






Net income


17,245

18,378

79,949










Basic net earnings per share (in US dollars)

0.39

0.42

1.81









Diluted net earnings per share (in US dollars)

0.36

0.39

1.66





Weighted average number of




ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands):








Basic

44,522

43,852

44,158





Diluted

48,436

48,146

48,229

Camtek Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP result


(In thousands, except share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

Year ended
December 31


2023

2022

2022


U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars





Reported net income attributable
to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

17,245

18,378

79,949





Share-based compensation

3,194

2,665

10,523

Non-GAAP net income

20,439

21,043

90,472





Non –GAAP net income per share,
diluted

0.42

0.44

1.88

Gross margin on GAAP basis

46.7 %

51.6 %

49.8 %

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

33,864

39,858

159,856

Share-based compensation

392

302

1,217

Non- GAAP gross margin

47.3 %

52.0 %

50.2 %

Non-GAAP gross profit

34,256

40,160

161,073





Reported operating income

attributable to Camtek Ltd. on
GAAP basis

14,195

19,526

81,498

Share-based compensation

3,194

2,665

10,523

Non-GAAP operating income

17,389

22,191

92,021

