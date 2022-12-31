PR Newswire

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2023

Quarterly revenues of $72.5 million ; a 6% decrease year-over-year;

; a 6% decrease year-over-year; GAAP operating income of $14.2 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $17.4 million , representing an operating margin of 19.6% and 24.0% respectively;

; non-GAAP operating income of , representing an operating margin of 19.6% and 24.0% respectively; GAAP net income of $17.2 million and non-GAAP net income of $20.4 million ;

and non-GAAP net income of ; Positive operating cash-flow of $17 million .

Forward-Looking Expectations

For the second quarter, management expects similar level of revenues as achieved in the first quarter.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We continue to see solid business, particularly in our main segment, Advanced Packaging, which accounted for 60% of our revenues. In the first quarter, we shipped multiple systems to six tier-1 customers in the Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration space, contributing more than 40% of quarterly revenues. Among others, we received a strategically important order for nine machines from a tier-1 customer for Advanced Packaging applications, to be delivered in the second and third quarters of this year."

Concluded Mr Amit "Following our strong growth in recent years and given the current slowdown in our end-markets, we are currently making efforts to optimize our cost structure, mainly on the gross margin level, while maintaining flexibility at the inventory level to support growth once the market picks up again. At the same time, we continue our investment in R&D with plans to release new products later this year."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $72.5 million. This compares to first quarter 2022 revenues of $77.2 million, a decrease of 6%, which reflect market trends.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $33.9 million (46.7% of revenues), a decline of 15% compared to a gross profit of $39.9 million (51.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $34.3 million (47.3% of revenues), a decline of 15% compared to a gross profit of $40.2 million (52.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $14.2 million (19.6% of revenues), a decrease of 27% compared to an operating profit of $19.5 million (25.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $17.4 million (24.0% of revenues), a decrease of 22% compared to $22.2 million (28.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $17.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $21.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and deposits, as of March 31, 2023, were $492.7 million compared to $478.7 million as of December 31, 2022. During the first quarter, the Company generated net operating cash of $17.1 million.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expected revenue for the second quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 and statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of any new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, such as changes in U.S. trade policies; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea; the impact of the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, and continuing or new effects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchases of our products; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude share based compensation expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

March 31, December 31,

2023 2022

U.S. Dollars (In thousands) Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 189,199 148,156 Short-term deposits 226,500 251,500 Trade accounts receivable, net 66,304 80,611 Inventories 64,536 65,541 Other current assets 15,032 11,156





Total current assets 561,571 556,964

















Long-term deposits 77,000 79,000 Long term inventory 6,533 5,357 Deferred tax assets, net 874 1,004 Other assets, net 1,566 1,024 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,213 33,141 Intangible assets, net 608 597





Total non-current assets 121,794 120,123





Total assets 683,365 677,087





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 28,059 31,667 Other current liabilities 46,394 56,833





Total current liabilities 74,453 88,500





Long term liabilities



Other long-term liabilities 8,356 8,748 Convertible notes 196,010 195,737

204,366 204,485





Total liabilities 278,819 292,985





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and at December 31, 2022;



46,665,240issued shares at March 31, 2023 and 46,505,318at December 31, 2022;



44,572,864shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 44,412,942at December 31, 2022 175 175 Additional paid-in capital 190,304 187,105 Retained earnings 215,965 198,720

406,444 386,000 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) (1,898) (1,898)





Total shareholders' equity 404,546 384,102





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 683,365 677,087

Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)



Three months ended March 31, Year ended December 31,



2023 2022 2022



U.S. dollars (In thousands) Revenues

72,457 77,166 320,909 Cost of revenues

38,593 37,308 161,053









Gross profit

33,864 39,858 159,856









Operating expenses:







Research and development

7,554 7,677 28,859 Selling, general and administrative

12,115 12,655 49,499









Total operating expenses

19,669 20,332 78,358









Operating profit

14,195 19,526 81,498









Financial income, net

5,110 633 6,690









Income before incomes taxes

19,305 20,159 88,188









Income tax expense

(2,060) (1,781) (8,239)









Net income

17,245 18,378 79,949



















Basic net earnings per share (in US dollars) 0.39 0.42 1.81















Diluted net earnings per share (in US dollars) 0.36 0.39 1.66







Weighted average number of





ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 44,522 43,852 44,158







Diluted 48,436 48,146 48,229

Camtek Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP result

(In thousands, except share data)



Three months ended March 31, Year ended

December 31

2023 2022 2022

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars







Reported net income attributable

to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 17,245 18,378 79,949







Share-based compensation 3,194 2,665 10,523 Non-GAAP net income 20,439 21,043 90,472







Non –GAAP net income per share,

diluted 0.42 0.44 1.88 Gross margin on GAAP basis 46.7 % 51.6 % 49.8 % Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 33,864 39,858 159,856 Share-based compensation 392 302 1,217 Non- GAAP gross margin 47.3 % 52.0 % 50.2 % Non-GAAP gross profit 34,256 40,160 161,073







Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on

GAAP basis 14,195 19,526 81,498 Share-based compensation 3,194 2,665 10,523 Non-GAAP operating income 17,389 22,191 92,021

