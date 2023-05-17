Continued progress in the ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE study of PC14586, a first-in-class precision oncology investigational therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors with a p53 Y220C mutation; next update is expected in 2H 2023

Commenced enrollment in the combination arm of the PYNNACLE study with PC14586 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

PRINCETON, N.J., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

“We are pleased with the ongoing progress in the PYNNACLE study of PC14586, a first-in-class p53 Y220C reactivator, in patients with advanced solid tumors. We look forward to providing the next clinical and regulatory update in the second half of 2023,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we are actively enrolling patients in the combination arm of PYNNACLE to explore the potential synergistic effects between PC14586 and KEYTRUDA.”

Corporate Highlights:

The ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE study is evaluating PC14586 in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring a p53 Y220C mutation. The next clinical and regulatory update is expected in 2H 2023.

Commenced enrollment in the combination arm of PYNNACLE evaluating PC14586 with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). PMV Pharma and Merck entered into a collaboration in 2022 under the terms of which Merck will supply KEYTRUDA for this study.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PMV Pharma ended the first quarter with $229.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, compared to $243.5 million as of December 31, 2022. Net cash used in operations was $15.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $18.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $19.1 million compared to $18.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $15.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $11.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily related to increased clinical expenses to advance research on PC14586, the Company’s lead drug candidate.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to reduced spend for insurance and outside services.

About PC14586

PC14586 is a first-in-class, small molecule, p53 reactivator designed to selectively bind to the crevice present in the p53 Y220C mutant protein, hence, restoring the wild-type, or normal, p53 protein structure and tumor-suppressing function. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to PC14586 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation. For more information about the Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE trial (PMV-586-101), refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT study identifier NCT04585750).

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future plans or expectations for PC14586, including expectations regarding timing for its Phase 1 and regulatory update for the PYNNACLE study and its Phase 1/2 combination trial of PC14586 and KEYTRUDA, as well as expectations regarding success of its current clinical trial for PC14586 and any future commercialization plans for the product candidate.





PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

March 31,

2023

(unaudited) December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,942 $ 108,297 Restricted cash 822 822 Marketable securities, current 86,492 132,757 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,022 5,130 Total current assets 233,278 247,006 Property and equipment, net 11,238 10,955 Marketable securities, noncurrent — 2,495 Right-of-use assets 9,130 9,539 Other assets 314 313 Total assets $ 253,960 $ 270,308 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,774 $ 2,996 Accrued expenses 8,535 7,308 Operating lease liabilities, current 281 528 Total current liabilities 10,590 10,832 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 13,197 13,448 Total liabilities 23,787 24,280 Stockholders’ equity: Additional paid-in capital 490,460 487,516 Accumulated deficit (260,171 ) (241,043 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (116 ) (445 ) Total stockholders' equity 230,173 246,028 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 253,960 $ 270,308





PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 15,073 $ 11,836 General and administrative 6,407 6,783 Total operating expenses 21,480 18,619 Loss from operations (21,480 ) (18,619 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 2,325 229 Other income (expense), net 27 (41 ) Total other income (expense) 2,352 188 Loss before provision for income taxes (19,128 ) (18,431 ) Provision for income taxes — 2 Net loss (19,128 ) (18,433 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale investments, net of tax 329 (588 ) Comprehensive loss $ (18,799 ) $ (19,021 ) Net loss per share -- basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding 45,773,357 45,466,044





