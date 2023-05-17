Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) ( VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel from May 16-17, 2023.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 8:30 am ET

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel

Participants may access a live webcast of the event through the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/healthcare2023/YTj1aT.cfm

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after conclusion of live event, and the webcast replay expires on August 15, 2023.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum, common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered into a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP- 315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investors:

Terry Kohler
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzNTQ5NCM1NTg0NzkzIzIxMjA3NDg=
Verrica-Pharmaceuticals.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.