57 minutes ago
RADNOR, Pa., May 10, 2023

RADNOR, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) (

NYSE:TGI, Financial) and Moog Inc. have entered into a five-year agreement to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions for Boeing 787 landing gear and cargo door actuation control systems through the Moog Total Support Program (MTS) for an Asia Pacific operator who has more than 40 Boeing 787's in service today. This work will be performed at TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services facilities in Clemmons, North Carolina and Yakima, Washington.

"TRIUMPH is uniquely positioned as the OEM manufacturer of these 787 products to provide the highest level of technical and customer MRO support," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services. "As an industry leader in landing gear and cargo door actuation systems, we continue to expand our MRO relationship and partnership with Moog to provide comprehensive support to the 787 fleet."

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com. For more information on Moog's Total Support Program, visit https://www.moog.com/markets/aircraft/commercial-aircraft/MoogTotalSupport.html.

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-and-moog-enter-into-787-mro-agreement-301820389.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

SOURCE Triumph Group

