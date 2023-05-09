New Gold Announces Results of Vote for Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 9, 2023, as set out below.

Setting the size of the Board of Directors

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes For

Votes Against

376,508,298

1,129,362

99.70 %

0.30 %


Election of Directors

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Geoffrey Chater

374,964,364

99.29 %

2,673,297

0.71 %

Nicholas Chirekos

369,715,920

97.90 %

7,921,741

2.10 %

Gillian Davidson

371,400,854

98.35 %

6,236,806

1.65 %

Patrick Godin

375,353,392

99.40 %

2,284,268

0.60 %

Thomas McCulley

374,714,760

99.23 %

2,922,900

0.77 %

Margaret Mulligan

374,421,102

99.15 %

3,216,558

0.85 %

Ian Pearce

358,660,190

94.97 %

18,977,471

5.03 %

Marilyn Schonberner

370,150,918

98.02 %

7,486,743

1.98 %


Appointment of Auditor

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes For

Votes Against

382,701,385

69,182,751

84.69 %

15.31 %


Approval of amendments and approval of unallocated performance share units issuable under the long-term incentive plan

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes For

Votes Against

353,851,586

23,786,074

93.70 %

6.30 %


Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes For

Votes Against

255,628,226

122,008,434

67.69 %

32.31 %


The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 10, 2023.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

