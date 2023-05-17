WEX to Host Benefits Investor Event on June 1

WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced it will host a Benefits Investor Event on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to provide an in-depth review of this segment, including the product set, growth drivers, and financial profile. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and conclude at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET.

The event will feature remarks from the following members of the WEX leadership team:

  • Melissa Smith, Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President
  • Jagtar Narula, Chief Financial Officer
  • Lisa Goldkamp, General Manager & Senior Vice President, Benefits
  • Chris Byrd, Senior Vice President, Benefits & Government Affairs

Investors and other interested parties can register to attend virtually at https%3A%2F%2Fwex-benefits-ir-event-virtual.open-exchange.net%2Fregistration. The accompanying slide presentation will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of the WEX website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.wexinc.com immediately prior to the event. A replay will also be available on the WEX website following the event for no fewer than three months.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

