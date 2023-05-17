LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Company’s first quarter 2023 financial results will be released before market open on Monday, May 15, 2023. LENSAR’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Monday, May 15, 2023 to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

To participate by telephone, please dial (888) 396 8049 (Domestic) or (416) 764 8646 (International). The conference ID number is 32566197. To access the live webcast, please go to the Investors section of LENSAR’s website at www.lensar.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of visually significant astigmatism as an integral aspect of the cataract procedure. LENSAR has developed its next-generation ALLY® Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, the first platform to integrate proprietary imaging and software, with an extremely fast dual-pulse femtosecond laser in a compact, highly ergonomic system. ALLY is designed to transform cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in an operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

