FREDERICK, Md., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) ( TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced that Medhealth Outlook has recognized TOMI as one of the Top 10 Infection Solution Providers of 2023 in the recent infection control solutions special edition, which can be found here.

TOMI was selected by a panel of healthcare experts, CEOs and medical practitioners, based on their advanced infection control solutions, commitment to innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company's disinfection solution is a game-changer in the industry, providing superior disinfection performance in a fraction of the time compared to traditional disinfection methods.

“We are pleased to recognize TOMI Environmental Solutions as one of the Top Infection Control Solution Providers of 2023,” said Vishnu Santhosh, Managing Editor, Medhealth Outlook. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for effective infection control solutions, and TOMI Environmental Solutions has risen to the challenge with its advanced disinfection system. TOMI’s commitment to research and development has resulted in a solution that delivers exceptional results, while also being safe and easy to use.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Medhealth Outlook as one of the Top 10 Infection Control Solution Providers of 2023,” said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “Our mission has always been to develop innovative offerings that provide superior infection control performance and simplify the disinfection process for our customers. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best possible solutions to our clients.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



