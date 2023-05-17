SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. ( PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced it will host its 2023 Analyst Day in conjunction with its 17th Annual User Conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the Marriott Hotel in Santa Clara, CA. The event will feature presentations from the PDF Solutions’ management team, led by Chief Executive Officer, President, and Co-Founder, John K. Kibarian, Ph.D.



Additional information, including registration details, will be available in the coming weeks. Presentations and a live webcast, including question and answer sessions will be made available on the day of the event on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, at https://ir.pdf.com/.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Adnan Raza

Chief Financial Officer

(408) 516-0237

[email protected]

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

(408) 938-6491

[email protected]