MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 24th, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Register by clicking this link.

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 7, at 12:00 p.m. CT. Register by clicking this link.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mediaalpha.com. Audio replays will be available for two weeks following the presentations at the same location.

