IRVING, Texas, May 10, 2023

TXU Energy Daytime Pass gives customers half off energy charges from 9:00 a.m.5:00 p.m.

IRVING, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy today announced the launch of a new plan that makes it easy to save all day, with 50% off energy charges from 9:00 a.m.5:00 p.m. TXU Energy Daytime Pass is a first-of-its-kind plan that gives customers half off energy charges automatically, every day, all year long.

TXU_Energy_Logo.jpg

"No matter what the average 9 to 5 looks like, Daytime Pass gives customers the peace of mind to spend their days at home doing what they want," said Sydney Seiger, chief marketing officer for TXU Energy. "Whether you're working from home, retired, or recharging, this unique plan removes the stress of an unpredictable electricity bill, offering savings when energy is used most."

TXU Energy Daytime Pass comes with a simple, fixed rate, so customers can rest easy knowing their rates will stay the same all year long. There are no blackout dates for savings while customers are on the plan.

"We designed Daytime Pass to keep routines running – taking into account that, increasingly, our customers are spending more time at home," Seiger said. "With the TXU Energy app, customers can track their daytime energy use, sit back, and watch the savings add up."

For more information about TXU Energy Daytime Pass, please visit txu.com.

About TXU Energy
More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

favicon.png?sn=DA96385&sd=2023-05-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-txu-energy-plan-offers-50-off-daytime-energy-charges-all-year-long-301821009.html

SOURCE TXU Energy

