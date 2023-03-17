Russel Metals Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 10, 2023

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces voting results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2023. A total of 32,058,428 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 51.35% of the 62,428,342 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 17, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percentage For

Votes Against

Percentage Against

Linh J. Austin

31,008,463

97.30 %

859,078


2.70 %

John M. Clark

30,283,390

95.03 %

1,584,151


4.97 %

James F. Dinning

29,382,015

92.20 %

2,485,526


7.80 %

Brian R. Hedges

29,985,988

94.10 %

1,881,553


5.90 %

Cynthia Johnston

30,480,643

95.65 %

1,386,898


4.35 %

Alice D. Laberge

29,715,878

93.25 %

2,150,663


6.75 %

William M. O'Reilly

29,791,041

93.48 %

2,076,500


6.52 %

Roger D. Paiva

30,869,327

96.87 %

998,214


3.13 %

John G. Reid

30,224,752

94.84 %

1,642,789


5.16 %

Annie Thabet

30,964,516

97.17 %

903,025


2.83 %

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 87.46% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution. In addition, the resolution appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals Inc.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy products operations carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

