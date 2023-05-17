KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces the results of the 2023 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting").

On May 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), the Company held the Meeting whereby there were 3,372,024 shares of the Company represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, constituting 56.3% of the Company's issued share capital as at March 13, 2023, being the record date of the Meeting. The matters voted upon at the Meeting and the final voting results are set forth below:

Matter Being Voted On For Against/Withheld Abstain Broker Non-Vote Percent Approved By1 To Elect Chris Bunka as a director 2,141,964 77,489 1,152,571 96.5% To Elect John Docherty as a director 2,137,546 81,907 1,152,571 96.3% To Elect Nicholas Baxter as a director 1,648,288 571,165 1,152,571 74.3% To Elect Ted McKechnie as a director 2,123,869 95,584 1,152,571 95.7% To Elect Albert Reese Jr. as a director 2,134,837 84,683 1,152,504 96.2% To Elect Dr. Catherine Turkel as a director 2,165,426 54,027 1,152,571 97.6% To Appoint Malone Bailey LLP as Auditors 3,249,199 105,067 17,758 96.4% To Approve the Stock Option Repricing 1,529,271 677,686 12,429 1,152,638 68.9% To Approve the Amendment to the Maxim Number of Shares Issuable pursuant to the Incentive Equity Plan 1,965,779 249,519 4,155 1,152,571 88.6% To Approve the Addition of an Evergreen Formula to the Incentive Equity Plan 1,400,723 709,940 108,790 1,152,571 63.1% To Ratify the lawful actions of the directors for the past year 2,005,926 156,382 57,145 1,152,571 90.4%

1 Percentage is calculated based on abstained votes being counted as a vote against the resolution

All of the proposals are described in detail in the Company's proxy statement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission via Edgar and with the BC Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission via SEDAR on March 22, 2023.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 30 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

