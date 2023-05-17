SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a leading distributor of Medicare insurance policies and owner of an emerging Healthcare Services platform, today announced that Wellcare, the Medicare brand of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), named SelectQuote a Preferred Medicare Sales and Distribution Partner.

SelectQuote CEO Tim Danker commented, “We are excited to continue the strong partnership we have built with Wellcare over the past few years. Our differentiated approach in Medicare Advantage, enabled by our agents and technology, is critical to the high-quality sales and customer service we provide American seniors. We are proud to be named a preferred partner and see this designation from Wellcare as further validation that our beneficiary-focused approach produces higher quality volume with strong customer retention.”

