PR Newswire

Sidhu Joins Industry Leaders to also speak in Panel Discussion at Fintech Nexus USA about Changing the Embedded Finance Innovation Roadmap

RADNOR, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder, has been recognized as the Fintech Nexus 2023 "Executive of the Year."

The Fintech Nexus awards ceremony occurred in New York City at the Javits Center this morning, where Luvleen was presented with the award. Fintech Nexus hosted its seventh annual awards ceremony to honor the world's leading fintech influencers and innovators in 10 unique categories.

Sidhu will also speak at Fintech Nexus USA at the Javits Center on May 11th at noon EST. She will participate in a panel discussion entitled, "Are we moving to a world dominated by embedded finance?" Panelists include Alecia Chen, EVP of Operations & General Counsel of Climb Credit, Sankaet Pathak, Founder & CEO of Synapse Financial Technologies, and Simran Singh, SVP, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) at Green Dot. Denada Ramnishta, CEO of Klyme will moderate the panel.

The Fintech Nexus Executive of the Year Award is given to a senior executive who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, integrity, performance, and team building within their company while at the same time contributing to the advancement of the industry. It is a celebration of the industry, for the industry, by the industry.

Luvleen was chosen as the winner of this prestigious award out of five esteemed finalists, including Zach Perret, CEO and Co-founder of Plaid, Chris Britt, Founder and CEO of Chime, Rania Succar, CEO of Intuit Mailchimp, and Jennifer Tescher, Founder and CEO of Financial Health Network. The panel of judges comprise a diverse group of leaders and experts in the banking and lending industry from companies such as Prosus Ventures, Team 8, Sutton Payments Division, and BankTech Ventures. This award is a testament to Luvleen's leadership and the continued growth and innovation demonstrated by BMTX, one of the first publicly traded neo-banking fintechs in the country. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Sidhu was the youngest female to take a company public at the time of its listing.

"I am truly grateful to be honored with the 2023 Fintech Nexus Executive of the Year award," said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BMTX. "The finalists in this category represent admired executive leadership from a group of inspiring companies, and it is a privilege to be among them. This year has been pivotal for the company. We began 2023 with a new bank partnership with First Carolina Bank (FCB) for our higher education business, a two-year renewal of our existing and largest BaaS partnership, and a new deposit servicing agreement with Customers Bank for our existing and largest BaaS partnership. In October 2022, we announced a partnership with Helix to provide comprehensive embedded banking solutions for consumer brands, combining Helix's embedded finance platform and bank partnerships with BM Technologies' award-winning app development services and program management."

Sidhu is a Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) member, passionate about mentoring women and empowering entrepreneurs to bring new fintech technologies to market. She is also the founder of the BMTX Foundation and its Annual Financial Empowerment Scholarship offered to one excellent undergraduate or graduate student who is blazing a trail and shaking things up in financial empowerment.

Launched in 2015, BMTX is one of America's largest digital financial services platforms and a pioneer in the BaaS sector, powering fintechs and brands to expand access to digital banking products through its award-winning technology.

"BaaS fintech opportunities continue to expand, and I am excited about speaking on the topic of embedded finance at Fintech Nexus. We remain nimble as we position BMTX for the next level of growth. We are looking forward to the future with acceleration for our customers, shareholders, and the industry at large," said Sidhu.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luvleen-sidhu-chair-ceo-and-founder-of-bm-technologies-nyse-bmtx-named-winner-of-fintech-nexus-2023-executive-of-the-year-award-301821319.html

SOURCE BM Technologies, Inc.