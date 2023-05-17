Computershare to Expand Registered Agent Capabilities by Acquiring SunDoc Filings

Computershare Governance Services Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU), announced today that the company intends to acquire the business and assets of SunDoc Filings.

SunDoc is based in Sacramento, California and has provided comprehensive, nationwide document filing and retrieval services to thousands of law firms, CPAs, escrow and small businesses since it was founded in 1999.

“The acquisition of SunDoc, our fourth in the entity compliance space since 2020, will expand Computershare’s registered agent footprint, specifically on the West Coast, and enhance the services we provide,” said Andrew Moore, President at Computershare Governance Services.

“SunDoc has established a great reputation within the industry, and bringing their highly experienced team on board will allow us to provide even greater coverage to our collective clients.”

“In the face of an increasingly complex regulatory environment, corporations, law firms and other providers are more than ever seeking innovative approaches to these challenges,” said Moore. “We have had tremendous positive reaction to our integrated entity solutions offering and we continue to disrupt the decades-old status quo in this industry.”

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Notes
About Computershare Limited (CPU)

Computershare (ASX: CPU) is a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, mortgage servicing, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialize in corporate trust, bankruptcy, class action and utility administration, and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high integrity data management, high volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments, and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world’s leading organizations use us to streamline and maximize the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers.

Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 14,000 employees worldwide.

