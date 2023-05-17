Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper”) and Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point”), announced today the signing of a definitive agreement for Mr. Cooper to acquire all outstanding shares of Home Point for approximately $324 million in cash. As part of the transaction, Mr. Cooper will assume $500 million in outstanding Home Point 5% senior notes which are due in February 2026. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions including receipt of regulatory approvals. Following the onboarding of Home Point customers and the closing of the transaction, Mr. Cooper will shut down the remaining Home Point operations.

Mr. Cooper’s Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of growing our customer base, deploying our capital with a focus on attractive risk-adjusted returns, and maintaining a very strong balance sheet. Home Point has amassed an impressive servicing portfolio, consisting of conventional loans to borrowers with high FICO scores, low coupons, and strong equity cushions. We look forward to welcoming these customers to Mr. Cooper and providing them with a high-quality, personalized, and friction-free experience.”

Kurt Johnson, Mr. Cooper’s CFO added, “Thanks to our strong operations and technology, we have the capacity to onboard this portfolio, with a focus on ensuring a positive customer experience. The senior notes we’re assuming from Home Point serve as a low-cost source of funding and contribute to an attractive rate of return on this transaction.”

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal advisors to Mr. Cooper. Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor to Home Point and Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to Home Point.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides customer-centric servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT), together with its subsidiaries, operates as a single-family residential mortgage servicer and mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset manager across the United States.

