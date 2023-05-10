Darling Ingredients Announces Executive Management Team Changes

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, May 10, 2023

  • Matt Jansen named Chief Operating Officer, North America
  • Rick Elrod announces retirement, effective April 2024
  • Brandon Lairmore to succeed Elrod

IRVING, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced changes to its executive management team.

Darling_Ingredients_Logo.jpg

Matt Jansen has been named as Chief Operating Officer, North America. Jansen joins Darling Ingredients from StepStone Group Inc., where he served as Senior Managing Director. Jansen brings more than 30 years of executive management experience in the global agri/food industry to Darling Ingredients. His prior roles include Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Arabia Agriculture and Livestock Investment Company and Chief Executive Officer of COFCO International, the overseas agriculture business platform for COFCO Corporation, China's largest food and agriculture company. Jansen also served in a number of executive roles at ADM including Chief Risk Officer and Senior Vice President; President of ADM Global Oilseeds; President ADM Grain Group; and President ADM Brazil.

"Matt brings a breadth of experience to Darling Ingredients that will be extremely valuable in leading our U.S. and Canada rendering operations as well as our renewables and specialty businesses, ensuring we deliver on the company's great potential," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Rick Elrod, Executive Vice President, U.S. Rendering Operations, has informed the company of his intention to retire in April 2024, after 30 years of service.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team and Darling's 15,000 employees, I want to thank Rick for his three decades of contributions not only to Darling Ingredients, but the entire rendering industry," Stuewe said. "Rick has guided this company through significant transformation and growth. He has been instrumental in developing our U.S. rendering operations to the diverse business it is today. We are grateful for his dedication and wish him the best in retirement."

Brandon Lairmore, currently Senior Vice President, North Central Region, will succeed Elrod. Lairmore joined Darling Ingredients in 2016 as the Regional Vice President for the North Central Region after nearly 20 years in the agriculture and meat processing industry, having held numerous operational leadership roles at Pilgrim's and Tyson Foods. He was promoted to Senior Vice President for the North Central Region in 2018.

"Brandon's extensive experience and leadership in the industry has been invaluable to our growth and success. I am confident his commitment and leadership will help drive continued success in our U.S. rendering operations," Stuewe said. "Over the next year, Rick will continue to lead our U.S. rendering operations as we further integrate our recently acquired business, and transition leadership over to Brandon."

Stuewe added, "These changes are an important part of our internal succession plan. I am proud to have such a talented and experienced team of leaders that will ensure the success and growth of our company in the years to come."

About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in over 15 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Investors:

Suann Guthrie


Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications


(469) 214-8202; [email protected]



Media:

Jillian Fleming


Director, Global Communications


(972) 541-7115; [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA92292&sd=2023-05-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-announces-executive-management-team-changes-301820126.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA92292&Transmission_Id=202305101640PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA92292&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.