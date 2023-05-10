PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") intends to participate in the follow upcoming investor events and plans to post an updated investor presentation to the Company's website on May 15, 2023. The updated Company presentation will be available at www.callon.com/investors.

May 16, 2023 – TPH & Co. Hotter-Than-Hell Energy Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Gatto , will host an investor dinner.





TPH & Co. Hotter-Than-Hell Energy Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer, , will host an investor dinner. May 17 – 18, 2023 – RBC Capital Markets Hosted Non-Deal Roadshow . Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Haggard , will be meeting with investors in Milwaukee and Chicago .





RBC Roadshow June 6 – 7, 2023 – RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Gatto will be meeting with investors.





RBC Gatto June 8, 2023 – Bank of America Energy Credit Conference. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Haggard , will be meeting with investors.





June 21 – 22, 2023 – JP Morgan Energy, Power, and Renewables Conference. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Haggard , will be meeting with investors.





Renewables July 12, 2023 – TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Haggard , will be meeting with investors.





About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact:

Kevin Smith

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

[email protected]

(281) 589-5200

