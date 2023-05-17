Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation at the following institutional investor conference:

Wednesday, May 24: J.P. Morgan Global TMT Investor Conference in Boston, MA

Sean Gamble, President & CEO and Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor Relations

1:1 investor meetings

Fireside chat at 10:40 am ET

%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Ftmc23%2Fsessions%2F46380-cinemark-holdings%2Fwebcast%3C%2Fb%3E

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 516 theaters with 5,833 screens in 42 states domestically and 14 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Fir.cinemark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005779/en/