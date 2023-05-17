MONTREAL, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced its director election results following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”), held this morning.
All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2023 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Robert Coallier
|46,253,996
|96.55
|1,651,809
|3.4
|Anne E. Giardini
|46,249,960
|96.55
|1,654,145
|3.5
|Rhodri J. Harries
|47,763,845
|99.70
|141,960
|0.3
|Karen Laflamme
|47,023,668
|98.16
|882,137
|1.8
|Katherine A. Lehman
|46,644,295
|97.37
|1,259,810
|2.6
|James A. Manzi, Jr.
|46,982,583
|98.07
|923,222
|1.9
|Douglas Muzyka
|45,392,314
|94.75
|2,513,491
|5.2
|Sara O’Brien
|46,480,540
|97.02
|1,425,265
|3.0
|Simon Pelletier
|45,507,082
|94.99
|2,398,723
|5.0
|Éric Vachon
|47,768,209
|99.71
|137,596
|0.3
Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 91.72% approval.
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT STELLA-JONES
Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX : SJ) is North America’s leading producer of pressure-treated wood products. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also provides industrial products, which include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Approximately 70%-75% of the Company’s sales are typically derived from these infrastructure-related product categories. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing the Canadian market through its national manufacturing and distribution network. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit: www.stella-jones.com.
|Head Office
3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., Suite 300
Saint-Laurent, Québec
H4R 2J8
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
Fax: (514) 934-5327
|Exchange Listings
The Toronto Stock Exchange
Stock Symbol: SJ
Transfer Agent and Registrar
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|Investor Relations
Silvana Travaglini
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: (514) 934-8660
Fax: (514) 934-5327
[email protected]
|Source:
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|Contacts:
|Silvana Travaglini, CPA, CA
|Stephanie Corrente
|Senior Vice-President and
Chief Financial Officer
Stella-Jones
|Director, Corporate Communications
Stella-Jones
|Tel.: (514) 940-8660
|[email protected]
|[email protected]