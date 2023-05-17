Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

2 hours ago
TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, : HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

DirectorNumber of Votes FORNumber of Votes AGAINSTPercentage of Votes FOR
Carol T. Banducci178,525,903978,74499.46%
Igor A. Gonzales176,437,3053,067,34098.29%
Sarah B. Kavanagh175,951,7383,552,90998.02%
Carin S. Knickel175,191,0434,313,60497.60%
Peter Kukielski176,517,8672,986,77998.34%
George E. Lafond178,129,9071,374,73999.23%
Stephen A. Lang169,074,78210,429,86494.19%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla173,946,0655,558,58196.90%
Colin Osborne178,740,817763,82899.57%
David S. Smith175,957,2393,547,40698.02%

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, : HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company’s Constancia operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay has an organic pipeline that includes the Copper World project in Arizona and the Mason project in Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
[email protected]

