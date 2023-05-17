Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 10, 2023.

Shareholders elected board members Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Don Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Ian Bruce 56,262,665 98.53% 841,348 1.47% Daniel Camus 55,920,322 97.93% 1,183,691 2.07% Don Deranger 55,953,179 97.98% 1,150,834 2.02% Catherine Gignac 50,873,795 89.09% 6,230,218 10.91% Tim Gitzel 56,626,709 99.16% 477,305 0.84% Jim Gowans 54,246,870 95.00% 2,857,143 5.00% Kathryn Jackson 56,462,949 98.88% 641,064 1.12% Don Kayne 53,903,815 94.40% 3,200,198 5.60% Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins 56,537,453 99.01% 566,560 0.99%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510006077/en/