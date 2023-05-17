Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 10, 2023.
Shareholders elected board members Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Don Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.
Voting Results for Cameco Directors
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Against
% Votes Against
|
Ian Bruce
|
56,262,665
|
98.53%
|
841,348
1.47%
|
Daniel Camus
|
55,920,322
|
97.93%
|
1,183,691
2.07%
|
Don Deranger
|
55,953,179
|
97.98%
|
1,150,834
2.02%
|
Catherine Gignac
|
50,873,795
|
89.09%
|
6,230,218
10.91%
|
Tim Gitzel
|
56,626,709
|
99.16%
|
477,305
0.84%
|
Jim Gowans
|
54,246,870
|
95.00%
|
2,857,143
5.00%
|
Kathryn Jackson
|
56,462,949
|
98.88%
|
641,064
1.12%
|
Don Kayne
|
53,903,815
|
94.40%
|
3,200,198
5.60%
|
Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins
|
56,537,453
|
99.01%
|
566,560
0.99%
Profile
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510006077/en/