Takeda (TOKYO%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK) today announced strong financial results for fiscal year 2022 (period ended March 31, 2023), delivering or exceeding management guidance, driven by the performance of its Growth & Launch Products.

Takeda president and chief executive officer, Christophe Weber, commented:

“FY2022 was another strong year for Takeda, reflecting successful execution against our business strategy and advancements in our innovative pipeline—enabling us to deliver truly transformative treatments to patients. Important pipeline milestones included the first approvals for our dengue vaccine QDENGA®, positive late-stage readouts for TAK-755 and fazirsiran, and the acquisition of TAK-279 for immune-mediated diseases.

“We have updated our capital allocation policy as a reflection of our deleveraging progress and our new phase of investment for growth and shareholder returns. We have adopted a progressive dividend policy of increasing or maintaining the dividend each year, and in FY2023 we intend to raise the dividend to underscore confidence in our future growth profile.

“While we expect to face temporary headwinds in FY2023 from generic entrants and lower demand for coronavirus vaccines, we are confident that strong momentum in our Growth & Launch Products will drive a return to growth in the near-term. We will continue to strengthen our long-term competitiveness through investments in R&D and data and technology, as we deliver on our purpose to bring better health for people and a brighter future for the world.”

Takeda chief financial officer, Costa Saroukos, commented:

“I’m pleased to report that Takeda delivered or exceeded management guidance in FY2022 and booked a record core operating profit of almost 1.2 trillion yen. Our topline and profit performance was driven by our Growth & Launch Products, which grew 19% at constant exchange rate.

“Strong financial discipline and free cash flow have enabled us to deleverage rapidly while investing in growth. As a result, we are forecasting a dividend increase for the first time in 15 years, from 180 yen to 188 yen per share.

“Our outlook for FY2023 reflects the challenges of anticipated generic impact and lower coronavirus vaccine contributions, but we still anticipate delivering core operating profit above 1 trillion yen. Our forecasted reported EPS growth rates are also impacted by one-time items which are not reflective of our core business momentum. We remain confident in our future growth outlook and our planned dividend increase underscores that confidence.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Results for FY2022 Ended March 31, 2023 (Billion yen,

except

percentages and

per share amounts) REPORTED CORE(c) (Non-IFRS)(a) FY2022 vs. PRIOR YEAR (Actual % change) FY2022 vs. PRIOR YEAR (Actual % change) vs. PRIOR YEAR (CER % change(d)) Revenue 4,027.5 +12.8% 4,027.5 +17.7% +3.5% Operating Profit 490.5 +6.4% 1,188.4 +24.4% +9.1% Margin 12.2% -0.7pp 29.5% +1.6pp Net Profit 317.0 +37.8% 866.4 +30.5% +13.1% EPS (yen) 204 +38.8% 558 +31.5% +13.9% Operating Cash Flow 977.2 -13.0% Free Cash Flow (Non-IFRS)(a)(b) 446.2 -52.7% (a) Further information regarding certain of Takeda’s Non-IFRS measures is posted on Takeda’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%2Finvestors%2Ffinancial-results%2F. (b) We define Free Cash Flow as cash flows from operating activities, subtracting acquisition of property, plant and equipment (“PP&E”), intangible assets and investments as well as removing any other cash that is not available to Takeda’s immediate or general business use, and adding proceeds from sales of PP&E, as well as from sales of investments and businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents divested. (c) Core results adjust our reported results calculated and presented pursuant to IFRS to exclude the effect of items unrelated to Takeda’s core operations, such as, to the extent applicable for each line item, non-recurring items, purchase accounting effects and transaction related costs, as well as amortization and impairment of intangible assets and other operating income and expenses. (d) CER (constant exchange rate) change eliminates the effect of foreign exchange rates from year-over-year comparisons by translating Reported or Core results for the current period using corresponding exchange rates in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

COMMERCIAL UPDATES ACROSS FIVE KEY BUSINESS AREAS

Growth in Takeda’s key business areas in FY2022 was driven largely by Growth & Launch Products1, which delivered reported revenue of 1,594.8 billion yen, marking a 19% increase on a constant exchange rate (CER) basis.

Gastroenterology (GI) , with 1,094.5 billion yen in reported revenue, grew 8.7% on a CER basis driven by ENTYVIO ® (for ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD)), which is expanding through continued launches of the subcutaneous formulation, and in the U.S. has become the number one biologic for inflammatory bowel disease (UC and CD combined, supported by quarterly share data that better accounts for differences in dosing schedules).

, with 1,094.5 billion yen in reported revenue, grew 8.7% on a CER basis driven by ENTYVIO (for ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD)), which is expanding through continued launches of the subcutaneous formulation, and in the U.S. has become the number one biologic for inflammatory bowel disease (UC and CD combined, supported by quarterly share data that better accounts for differences in dosing schedules). Rare Diseases , with 723.4 billion yen in reported revenue, grew 4.8% on a CER basis. Sales of TAKHZYRO ® (for hereditary angioedema (HAE)) grew 25% on a CER basis, primarily due to expansion of the prophylactic market, continued geographic expansion and strong patient demand. Sales of LIVTENCITY ® (for post-transplant cytomegalovirus infection/disease) were 10.5 billion yen, driven by the strong launch momentum in the U.S. and geographic expansion with the European Commission granting approval in November 2022.

, with 723.4 billion yen in reported revenue, grew 4.8% on a CER basis. Sales of TAKHZYRO (for hereditary angioedema (HAE)) grew 25% on a CER basis, primarily due to expansion of the prophylactic market, continued geographic expansion and strong patient demand. Sales of LIVTENCITY (for post-transplant cytomegalovirus infection/disease) were 10.5 billion yen, driven by the strong launch momentum in the U.S. and geographic expansion with the European Commission granting approval in November 2022. Plasma-Derived Therapies (PDT) Immunology, with 678.4 billion yen in reported revenue, delivered outstanding growth of 15.3% on a CER basis. Growth was driven by higher sales of immunoglobin products (for primary immunodeficiency, multifocal motor neuropathy and subcutaneous immunoglobin therapies), with 16% growth on a CER basis, particularly in the U.S. amid easing of pandemic pressures coupled with increasing supply. Robust growth for albumin products (primarily used for hypovolemia and hypoalbuminemia), at 19% on a CER basis, was driven by strong demand in the U.S. and China.

with 678.4 billion yen in reported revenue, delivered outstanding growth of 15.3% on a CER basis. Growth was driven by higher sales of immunoglobin products (for primary immunodeficiency, multifocal motor neuropathy and subcutaneous immunoglobin therapies), with 16% growth on a CER basis, particularly in the U.S. amid easing of pandemic pressures coupled with increasing supply. Robust growth for albumin products (primarily used for hypovolemia and hypoalbuminemia), at 19% on a CER basis, was driven by strong demand in the U.S. and China. Oncology , with 438.7 billion yen in reported revenue, declined 14.4% on a CER basis as a result of the entry of multiple VELCADE ® generics that began in the U.S. in May 2022. Besides VELCADE, all other revenue totaled 411.0 billion yen, a year-over-year increase of 5% on a CER basis, mainly driven by ADCETRIS ® (for malignant lymphomas), which grew 14% on a CER basis, due to growth in Argentina, Italy, and Japan. ALUNBRIG ® (for non-small cell lung cancer) also grew 35% on a CER basis with strong demand in Europe, China, and Growth & Emerging Markets. During FY2022, EXKIVITY ® was approved for EGFR exon20 insertion+ non-small cell lung cancer in China, and both ALUNBRIG and ADCETRIS were included in the 2022 National Reimbursement Drug List in China.

, with 438.7 billion yen in reported revenue, declined 14.4% on a CER basis as a result of the entry of multiple VELCADE generics that began in the U.S. in May 2022. Besides VELCADE, all other revenue totaled 411.0 billion yen, a year-over-year increase of 5% on a CER basis, mainly driven by ADCETRIS (for malignant lymphomas), which grew 14% on a CER basis, due to growth in Argentina, Italy, and Japan. ALUNBRIG (for non-small cell lung cancer) also grew 35% on a CER basis with strong demand in Europe, China, and Growth & Emerging Markets. During FY2022, EXKIVITY was approved for EGFR exon20 insertion+ non-small cell lung cancer in China, and both ALUNBRIG and ADCETRIS were included in the 2022 National Reimbursement Drug List in China. Neuroscience, with 637.7 billion yen in reported revenue, grew 12.1% on a CER basis, driven by increased adult ADHD demand for VYVANSE® in the U.S., Europe, and Canada for VYVANSE/ELVANSE. Sales of TRINTELLIX grew at 2% on a CER basis due to strong market share gains in Japan, while demand in the U.S. grew in line with the anti-depressant market growth.

PIPELINE UPDATE

Takeda has continued to deliver on its ability to bring new therapies to patients and capitalize on existing momentum within its dynamic and diverse pipeline. Updates since the FY2022 Q3 announcement include:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the expanded use of TAKHZYRO(lanadelumab-flyo) for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of HAE in pediatric patients 2 to <12 years of age. Prior to this approval, the only approved routine prophylaxis treatment options for children 6 to <12 years of age required dosing every three to four days. Children with HAE 2 to <6 years of age had no approved prophylaxis treatment, making TAKHZYRO the first prophylaxis treatment option for this age group.

Additional information related to this announcement is available here.



A Phase 2b study of TAK-279, a highly selective once-daily oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, showed positive results in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The study met its primary and secondary endpoints, and 33% of patients achieved clear skin at 12 weeks (PASI 100) at the highest dose (30mg). Most adverse events were mild to moderate in severity.TAK-279 will progress to a Phase 3 study in psoriasis in FY2023. Additionally, Takeda expects topline results from a Phase 2b study of TAK-279 for psoriatic arthritis in FY2023.

Additional information related to this announcement is available here.



QDENGA, Takeda’s dengue vaccine, which has received several approvals to date, was most recently approved by Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) in March 2023 for use in individuals between 4 years and 60 years to protect against all four serotypes. QDENGA is the only dengue vaccine that is approved for use regardless of previous exposure and without need of pre-vaccination testing. This approval marks the first approval of QDENGA in Latin America as Takeda continues to progress additional regulatory filings in other dengue-endemic countries.

Additional information related to this announcement is available here.



ENTYVIO subcutaneous injection received manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan as a maintenance therapy for patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis who have had inadequate response to conventional treatment.

Additional information related to this announcement is available here.



Results from Phase 4 EARNEST study of vedolizumab (ENTYVIO) demonstrated efficacy and met primary endpoints in the treatment of chronic or recurrent pouchitis. Primary endpoints were met with vedolizumab patients achieving remission at weeks 14 and 34 as compared to placebo. The New England Journal of Medicine published the data in an article titled “Vedolizumab+for+the+Treatment+of+Chronic+Pouchitis.”

Additional information related to this announcement is available here.



The U.S. FDA has accepted for review its Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmission in April 2023 for the investigational subcutaneous administration of ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) for maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active UC after induction therapy with Entyvio intravenous.

Additional information related to this announcement is available %3Ci%3Ehere%3C%2Fi%3E.

OTHER NOTABLE PROGRESS

Takeda is committed to creating long-term value consistent with our corporate values. Significant social and environmental sustainability milestones in FY2022 include:

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, Takeda signed the+Global+Health+Equity+Network+Zero+Health+Gaps+Pledge reinforcing the company’s commitment to identify global inequities and deliver solutions to address them. Additionally, Takeda continues to make progress in fostering an inclusive ecosystem where everyone has access to equitable care including efforts ranging from early access and patient assistance programs to driving+clinical+trial+diversity+efforts+with+the+Pharmaceutical+Research+and+Manufacturers+of+America+%28PhRMA%29 and a partnership with Discovery+Education, a worldwide edtech leader, that nurtures a health equity mindset for students and educators.

Takeda’s aspiration is to also create an environment that encourages lifelong learning and a growth mindset, enabling our people to thrive inside and outside of Takeda. To provide opportunities for individual, personalized learning, and career growth we introduced Bloom LXP, an online learning experience platform which provides a single-entry point for all learning at Takeda in October 2022. This platform has been accessed by over 65% of our employees since its launch.

The company also completed a virtual power purchase agreement with Enel+North+America for its Seven Cowboy Wind Project, which is now operational. Through the agreement, Takeda is expected to create up to 350,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy and associated credits per year, accounting for approximately 20% of Takeda’s current enterprise-wide scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In accordance with the Science Based Targets initiative’s Corporate Net-Zero Standard, the agreement also accelerates Takeda’s progress towards its goal to be net-zero in its operations (scopes 1 and 2) before 2035 and underscores the company’s commitment to delivering a high standard of environmental leadership as climate change and pollution both impact patient and human health.

FY2023 Outlook (Billion yen) FY2023

FORECAST FY2023

MANAGEMENT GUIDANCE

Core Change at CER

(Non-IFRS) Revenue 3,840.0 Core Revenue 3,840.0 Low-single-digit % decline Reported Operating Profit 349.0 Core Operating Profit 1,015.0 Low-10s % decline Reported Net Profit 142.0 Reported EPS (Yen) 91 Core EPS (Yen) 434 Low-20s% decline Free Cash Flow 400.0 - 500.0 Annual Dividend per Share (Yen) 188 Free Cash Flow guidance reflects approximately JPY 180 billion of CAPEX related to the acquisition of TAK-279 from Nimbus (USD 1.0 billion) and in-licensing of fruquintinib from HUTCHMED (USD 400 million). The USD 1.0 billion related to the acquisition represents the portion of the USD 4.0 billion upfront payment to Nimbus paid in April 2023 (USD 900 million), and scheduled to be paid in August 2023 (USD 100 million). For more details on Takeda’s FY2022 results and other financial information including key assumptions in FY2023 forecast and management guidance, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%2Finvestors%2Ffinancial-results%2F.

