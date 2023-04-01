Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

47 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BOSTON, May 11, 2023

Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal 2023, which ended April 1, 2023, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 11, 2023. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release and analytical tables and supplemental information that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, direct links to which are available below.

Direct link to 4Q FY23 Earnings Release:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/926b0cd9-052d-4f8b-8ea9-1d55bfae4a3c

Direct link to 4Q FY23 Analytical Tables and Supplemental Information:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/c556d6b4-2a16-49c2-a7e1-357cb54fa404

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on May 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.


Investor Contacts:


Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

[email protected]

[email protected]



Media Contact:


Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications


(781) 356-9776


[email protected]




SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

