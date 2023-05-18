SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , ( BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced the issuance of another patent by the European Patent Office that covers the Company’s compact transportation-configurable EV ARC™ products.



The European Patent Office granted European Patent No. 3377828 for the Company’s EV ARC™ product development, enabling configuration in a compact condition for shipping in a 20-foot shipping container (TEU) or on a flatbed, rail car, or the Company’s ARC Mobility™ proprietary transportation system. The patent was issued on March 8, 2023 in the European Patent Bulletin 23/10.

“Beam Global already has various patents covering our rapidly deployed EV ARC systems and our energy storage solutions in the US, China, India and the EU,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global’s CEO. “Our ability to transform EV ARC into a compact shippable form-factor that can be easily shipped anywhere in the world in a container, is a significant differentiating advantage for us. I’m not aware of any other company that can deliver a rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure product that requires no site work at its destination and no connection to the grid. Protecting this and all our other valuable IP in Asia and Europe is important particularly as we continue to consider international expansion opportunities.”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global electric car market is seeing exponential growth as sales exceeded 10 million in 2022. The share of electric cars in total sales has more than tripled in three years, from around 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022. In Europe 23% of 2022 new vehicle sales were plugin electric, and 14% were fully electric. Global EV sales are expected to continue strongly through 2023. Over 2.3 million electric cars were sold in the first quarter, about 25% more than in the same period last year. The IEA expects to see 14 million in sales by the end of 2023, representing a 35% year-on-year increase with new purchases accelerating in the second half of this year.

