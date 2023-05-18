WESTLAKE, Texas, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. , ( GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, announces that it has executed an agreement to purchase Vivint Smart Home’s insurance book which includes more than 15,000 policies for $5.5 million in cash.

This purchase allows Goosehead Insurance to accelerate growth and will also provide significant benefits to existing Vivint insurance clients. Through Goosehead’s extensive product portfolio, distribution, technology, and exceptional service, the company is well-positioned to provide a seamless transition for existing Vivint clients to ensure they have the right coverage. More specifically:

Product breadth: As an independent agency, Goosehead works with more than 150 insurance carriers. Unlike traditional insurance agencies, Goosehead clients can explore and evaluate a wide range of product options, ultimately helping them choose the right coverage at the best price.

Geographical reach: Goosehead provides expansive insurance coverage nationwide, ensuring clients receive region-specific advice and are well protected with a policy that meets their unique needs.

Technology advantage: Goosehead's proprietary, agent-facing Aviator platform removes the complexity from the insurance shopping experience and enables a more streamlined, transparent and efficient process for clients and agents alike.

Goosehead’s proprietary, agent-facing removes the complexity from the insurance shopping experience and enables a more streamlined, transparent and efficient process for clients and agents alike. World-Class Service: With a 91 Net Promoter Score, Vivint insurance clients will have access to Goosehead’s passionate service team to help simplify the insurance process and provide guidance and protection through all of their life changes.

“Goosehead has a tremendous opportunity to accelerate Vivint’s momentum as the combination of our technology, product offerings, and outstanding agents offer the best client experience in the industry,” said Justin Ricketts, Executive Vice President, Technology and Partnerships at Goosehead Insurance. “Consumer education and an exceptional client experience are at the heart of what we do at Goosehead. We would like to extend our new clients a warm welcome to the Goosehead family and look forward to giving them the very best service and care in the industry."

Existing Vivint insurance clients will receive a welcome message that provides the information needed for a seamless transition to Goosehead Insurance.

About Goosehead:

Goosehead ( GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com .

