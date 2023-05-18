Goosehead Insurance Acquires More Than 15,000 Insurance Policies Through Agreement with Vivint Smart Home

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Existing Vivint insurance policyholders to benefit from Goosehead’s breadth of product, distribution and technology

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc., ( GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, announces that it has executed an agreement to purchase Vivint Smart Home’s insurance book which includes more than 15,000 policies for $5.5 million in cash.

This purchase allows Goosehead Insurance to accelerate growth and will also provide significant benefits to existing Vivint insurance clients. Through Goosehead’s extensive product portfolio, distribution, technology, and exceptional service, the company is well-positioned to provide a seamless transition for existing Vivint clients to ensure they have the right coverage. More specifically:

  • Product breadth: As an independent agency, Goosehead works with more than 150 insurance carriers. Unlike traditional insurance agencies, Goosehead clients can explore and evaluate a wide range of product options, ultimately helping them choose the right coverage at the best price.
  • Geographical reach: Goosehead provides expansive insurance coverage nationwide, ensuring clients receive region-specific advice and are well protected with a policy that meets their unique needs.
  • Technology advantage: Goosehead’s proprietary, agent-facing Aviator platform removes the complexity from the insurance shopping experience and enables a more streamlined, transparent and efficient process for clients and agents alike.
  • World-Class Service: With a 91 Net Promoter Score, Vivint insurance clients will have access to Goosehead’s passionate service team to help simplify the insurance process and provide guidance and protection through all of their life changes.

“Goosehead has a tremendous opportunity to accelerate Vivint’s momentum as the combination of our technology, product offerings, and outstanding agents offer the best client experience in the industry,” said Justin Ricketts, Executive Vice President, Technology and Partnerships at Goosehead Insurance. “Consumer education and an exceptional client experience are at the heart of what we do at Goosehead. We would like to extend our new clients a warm welcome to the Goosehead family and look forward to giving them the very best service and care in the industry."

Existing Vivint insurance clients will receive a welcome message that provides the information needed for a seamless transition to Goosehead Insurance.

About Goosehead:
Goosehead ( GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com.

Contacts
Mission North for Goosehead Insurance
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzNzM0OCM1NTg4Mjg4IzIwOTgyNzE=
Goosehead-Insurance-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.