HOUSTON, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division recently conducted successful live-fire demonstrations of its C-Bond BRS bullet-resistant window film system in Texas and Florida. The events were covered by NBC News Austin, Fox News Austin, and the Florida 24 Network.

C-Bond’s Patriot Glass Solutions protects schools, businesses, hospitals, and other organizations with its security and ballistic/bullet-resistant window films. Patriot Glass Solutions offers two security film products: C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS.

C-Bond Secure features a liquid glass strengthening primer/window film mounting solution used in conjunction with security film to deter forced entry. C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond’s patented technology and third-party certifications for its C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant film system) meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

“Texas and Florida are two states where school safety is top of mind, which is why we chose to conduct live demos of our bullet-resistant system there,” stated Scott R. Silverman, the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “These demos prove our technology works, and we have already seen interest from a top-tier private school that attended our demo in South Florida to install our security and ballistic film solutions on its campus.”

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at [email protected].

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

