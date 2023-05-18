The Athletic and StubHub Announce Exclusive Ticketing Deal

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, The Athletic and StubHub announced the launch of a multi-year, exclusive ticketing deal, which aims to give a larger audience of passionate sports fans further access to live sporting events.

As the official ticketing partner of The Athletic, StubHub will be integrated into The Athletic’s product, content, media and subscriber offerings, providing readers with a seamless and streamlined way to purchase tickets to live sporting events as they read about the teams and players The Athletic covers on a daily basis.

“Millions of sports fans around the world trust The Athletic for the latest, and most accurate, sports news and content, just as StubHub is trusted to give fans access to the sporting events they love,” said Cris Miller, Chief Business Officer at StubHub. “By partnering with The Athletic, we can reach an engaged and motivated audience of sports fans and help connect them to the experiences they’re interested in.”

“Our collaboration with StubHub marks an exciting milestone for The Athletic, and continues to fulfill our promise to subscribers to bring them increased value in their overall reader experience,” says Sebastian Tomich, chief commercial and development officer, The Athletic. “We see many synergistic opportunities for our brands to work together around live sporting events, and know this type of collaboration is of strong interest to our audience who passionately attend and tune into these must-watch games.”

The Athletic reaches a large and growing audience of global sports fans and potential sports ticket buyers. Providing readers and subscribers with unparalleled access — from their favorite teams, sports moments and players — ensures daily engagement on The Athletic’s platform and provides StubHub an untapped audience of fans. Exclusive StubHub offers and perks for Times and The Athletic subscribers will be available later this year as well.

Starting this year, StubHub will be integrated across The Athletic’s ecosystem, including team, league and schedule pages, editorial articles and custom content, live blogs, social posts and email newsletters and ad campaigns.

About The Athletic

The Athletic provides unrivaled sports coverage across every team you care about and every league you follow–from breaking news to powerful stories and smart analysis brought to you by the best journalists. The Athletic has more than 450 full-time writers, editors and producers, and covers more than 200 clubs and teams around the globe.

About StubHub

StubHub is the world's largest marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo, our international platform, we service customers in more than 150 countries in 40 languages and 49 available currencies. From sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater, StubHub has more than 50 million tickets available to events around the world at any given time. Customers can buy and sell safely and securely on our platform, as every order is backed by StubHub's FanProtect Guarantee, which ensures that a seller is paid on time and a buyer is guaranteed access to the event they purchased tickets for, or they get their money back. Find out more at stubhub.com and viagogo.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230511005524r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005524/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.