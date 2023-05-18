Today, The Athletic and StubHub announced the launch of a multi-year, exclusive ticketing deal, which aims to give a larger audience of passionate sports fans further access to live sporting events.

As the official ticketing partner of The Athletic, StubHub will be integrated into The Athletic’s product, content, media and subscriber offerings, providing readers with a seamless and streamlined way to purchase tickets to live sporting events as they read about the teams and players The Athletic covers on a daily basis.

“Millions of sports fans around the world trust The Athletic for the latest, and most accurate, sports news and content, just as StubHub is trusted to give fans access to the sporting events they love,” said Cris Miller, Chief Business Officer at StubHub. “By partnering with The Athletic, we can reach an engaged and motivated audience of sports fans and help connect them to the experiences they’re interested in.”

“Our collaboration with StubHub marks an exciting milestone for The Athletic, and continues to fulfill our promise to subscribers to bring them increased value in their overall reader experience,” says Sebastian Tomich, chief commercial and development officer, The Athletic. “We see many synergistic opportunities for our brands to work together around live sporting events, and know this type of collaboration is of strong interest to our audience who passionately attend and tune into these must-watch games.”

The Athletic reaches a large and growing audience of global sports fans and potential sports ticket buyers. Providing readers and subscribers with unparalleled access — from their favorite teams, sports moments and players — ensures daily engagement on The Athletic’s platform and provides StubHub an untapped audience of fans. Exclusive StubHub offers and perks for Times and The Athletic subscribers will be available later this year as well.

Starting this year, StubHub will be integrated across The Athletic’s ecosystem, including team, league and schedule pages, editorial articles and custom content, live blogs, social posts and email newsletters and ad campaigns.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005524/en/