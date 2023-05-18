FLOR%26reg%3B, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, today launches its Summer+Collection, featuring new carpet tile styles and colorway expansions that embrace the season’s themes of rest and relaxation. Inspired by Charleston’s historic Southern charm, the collection explores the power of natural textures, elegant lines, and sun-washed hues.

“As we look forward to settling into summer, our Summer Collection perfectly captures the season’s trends, from pastel hues and organic details to eclectic patterns and curated accents,” said James Pope, General Manager at FLOR. “And, like all FLOR area rugs, this collection includes new carpet tile styles that handle daily life and do it with style, offering durability, flexibility, and cleanability.”

The Summer Collection includes:

On The Square: A new style for the summer, this area rug gives the classic checkerboard pattern a fresh spin, featuring layered rectangles and squares. Available in Eggnog, Black, Teal, and Wheat.

Skipping Rope: Find comfort in this area rug style grounded by braided patterns and twisted notes. Perfect for a relaxed escape from the summer heat, this product comes in Peral, Beige, Chalk, and Iron.

Middle Of The Road: An online-only product for the summer, get the illusion of a textured, woven look with this natural fiber-inspired rug that's as easy on the eyes as it is underfoot. Available in Tundra, Loam, and Topaz.

On The Dot: When life gives you lemons, pucker up and make it mod. This stylish pattern has an all-new colorway, Nimbus, connecting the dots between radiance and refinement.

All area rugs from FLOR are, at a minimum, carbon neutral. In addition, the brand publishes the carbon footprint of every product that it sells, no matter the style, on FLOR.com.

FLOR also offers styles made with the brand’s CQuest™GB backing. This backing is made of post-consumer carpet tiles, bio-based elements, and pre-consumer recycled materials that are net carbon negative. Consumers can shop with their carbon footprint in mind by looking for the CQuest or Carbon Negative symbol on FLOR’s website or in the Summer Collection catalog. This is a continuation of the brand’s commitment to lower its carbon footprint and provide rugs that are beautiful and good+to+the+Earth.

Latest Social Spotlight Features Play-Forward Spaces

The new collection coincides with the launch of FLOR’s latest Social Spotlight, featuring Washington, D.C.-based kids’ interior design studio, grOH! Playrooms. FLOR asked grOH! Playrooms to show off how they use FLOR carpet tiles to support their play-forward spaces and emphasize the importance of creating a space for learning and fun for the whole family.

Anne Gillyard and Jodi Arellano blend bold design, educational context, and functional elements into their playrooms that put family and fun at the forefront. FLOR’s area rug offerings provide the versatility and customizability that other brands do not, allowing for greater variety and creativity.

“Our design philosophy is based on three pillars of thought: education, organization, and aesthetics. We create spaces that are functional, durable, and organized to meet families’ unique needs long-term,” said Arellano, COO at grOH! Playrooms. “Having the right flooring is critical in a play-forward space, that’s why we choose flooring strategically to set kiddos up for success. Additionally, we value that FLOR rugs are a sustainable, environmentally friendly choice.”

“We had so much fun partnering with grOH! Playrooms for this catalog to show off just how much customization and flexibility our rugs offer,” said Pope. “At FLOR, we pride ourselves on creating beautiful, smart, and environmentally responsible products that grow with you and your space. We love that our offerings fit grOH!’s needs and help support these play-forward spaces.”

About FLOR

FLOR®, the specialty design brand of Interface®, has brought high-end area rugs to homes, offices, and every space between since 2003. FLOR carpet tiles are beautiful, easy to install, and responsibly sourced. Our customizable designs are engineered for high-traffic spaces, from family rooms to conference rooms. For more information, visit FLOR.com.

