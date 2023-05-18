FREDERICK, Md., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) ( TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the addition of Technimount System (“Technimount”) as an exclusive distributor selling capital equipment to the emergency medical services market throughout Canada.



Technimount System is a highly reputable manufacturer and distributor that provides products to a variety of industries, including emergency medical services, hospitals, and military environments. With an extensive network of customers, Technimount has established itself as a trusted source for high-quality products and services. As part of its commitment to providing top-of-the-line solutions, Technimount System has recently signed an exclusive agreement with TOMI, a leading provider of disinfection and decontamination solutions. Technimount has adopted TOMI's SteraMist system as its preferred disinfection solution, allowing Technimount to offer its customers a more effective and efficient way of disinfecting their environments.

"We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with TOMI and the adoption of SteraMist as our preferred disinfection system. At Technimount System, we are committed to providing our customers with the most advanced solutions on the market, and SteraMist's cutting-edge technology is a perfect fit for our portfolio,” states Carl Bouchard, President and CEO of Technimount System. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our efforts to help keep our customers' environments safe and healthy. We look forward to working closely with TOMI and leveraging their expertise to continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

As part of their commitment to this new partnership and their strong belief in the value of our brand, Technimount System has made a significant capital investment to acquire SteraMist mobile units. These units will allow its customers to quickly and easily deploy SteraMist's disinfection capabilities in a variety of settings, helping to keep their environments safe.



Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, the COO of TOMI, commented, "This partnership solidifies SteraMist's position as a top provider of advanced disinfection solutions. By collaborating with Technimount System, we have strategically positioned SteraMist to gain a foothold in the Canadian market. This partnership represents a significant international development for TOMI, and in addition we are looking forward to future customer developments as we utilize Technimount System's extensive network of customers in the emergency services market.”

About Technimount System

Technimount System is a Canadian company that incorporates engineering, manufacturing and commercialization divisions dedicated to serving the Healthcare industry with its divisions of EMS and Medical Sales, including an office in Orlando, FL, USA.

