ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has been recognized by TrustRadius with seven 2023 Top Rated Awards for customer satisfaction.

ZoomInfo’s SalesOS platform was honored in the Intent Data, Sales Intelligence Software, and Market Intelligence Software categories. The company’s conversation intelligence solution, Chorus, repeated as a winner in the Sales Enablement, Sales Coaching, Call Recording, and Conversation Intelligence categories.

“We’re immensely grateful that our customers rely on ZoomInfo to connect with and close their most valuable buyers,” ZoomInfo Chief Customer Officer Dominic Constandi said. “We’re proud to deliver insights that our customers clearly trust, and we use their valuable feedback to fuel the evolution of our products.”

Nearly 1,500 verified+TrustRadius+users have shared how using ZoomInfo helped them unlock insights, engage customers, and win faster:

“I use ZoomInfo SalesOS daily at work. It helps me greatly in verifying revenue, location, title, headcount, and contact info! Before we had and utilized ZoomInfo, my quality service checks took four times longer. It has saved me time and effort at work, and I cannot imagine not having it.” – Jacqueline Bosworth, Client Acquisition Specialist at MATRIX Business Resource, Inc.

“ZoomInfo SalesOS is the gold standard among business resources for prospecting. The database is frequently updated, easy to navigate, and the customer service is exceptional. The upgrades made over the years reflect a company focused on user requirements, that’s huge!” – Sales General Manager at a mid-level market research company

“Buyers have many solutions to choose from when it comes to gathering intelligence and buyer intent,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “ZoomInfo’s SalesOS and Chorus both earned 2023 Top Rated Awards based on feedback from their customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius value SalesOS’s prospecting features and high-quality data standards for sales intelligence, while 94% felt the software delivered good value for the price. Software buyers also shared that Chorus is an essential part of their tech stack, providing great integrations with other tools that they use.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of distinguished business-to-business technology products. Top Rated Awards help distinguish products that have excellent customer satisfaction ratings, scoring them by recency, rating, and relevance. Based entirely on verified customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. TrustRadius uses a criteria%2C+methodology%2C+and+scoring to determine Top Rated winners.

To learn more about how ZoomInfo modernizes go-to-market, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire and grow their customers. It delivers real-time world-class data, insights, and technology to more than 30,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate their technology stacks, and align sales and marketing teams in one platform. ZoomInfo is a leader in data privacy and emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, it has earned numerous data security and privacy+certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible B2B technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

