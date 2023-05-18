Onto Innovation to Host Analyst Event and Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

1 hours ago
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today invites registration for its Company sponsored analyst event on June 1, 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange, New York, New York.

If you plan to attend in person, please RSVP+here in order to gain access into the NYSE.

Onto Innovation’s Analyst Event: The professional investment community is invited to join Onto’s executive management team on Thursday, June 1, 2023 for presentations and engage with our key technology exhibits at the New York Stock Exchange.

  • 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET: Onto Executive Team Presentations
    Featuring Mike Plisinski, CEO; Mark Slicer, CFO; Mike Rosa, CMO;
    and Srini Vedula, Sr VP Customer Success
  • 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET: Luncheon and Key Technology Exhibits
    Introducing new metrology technology to measure nano-level 3D structures, an “under the hood” look at our metrology and inspection technologies, demonstration of our enhanced AI for complex process control, and advanced lithography enabling chiplet packaging.

A live webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Onto Innovation’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Plisinski and Chief Financial Officer Mark Slicer will also participate in the following upcoming investor events:

B. Riley’s 22nd Annual Institutional Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Management will be available during the day from 8:15 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. PT for one-on-one meetings.

Stifel’s 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on June 6, 2023. Management will be available during the day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. ET for one-on-one meetings.

To schedule a meeting please contact your B. Riley or Stifel salesperson.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient.

With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005811/en/

