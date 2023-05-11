ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Home Point Capital Inc.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP). Stockholders will receive $2.33 for each share of Home Point Capital stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $324 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Home Point Capital Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/hmpt/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

