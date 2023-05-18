Chemtrade Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Unitholders

51 minutes ago
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) (the “Fund”) today announced results for matters voted on at the Fund’s annual meeting of unitholders held in Toronto on May 11, 2023. A total of 44,261,591, or 38.24% of the Fund’s issued and outstanding units as at the record date, were voted by proxy in connection with the annual meeting.

Election of Trustees

On a vote by show of hands, all nominees listed in the management information circular for the annual meeting, were elected as trustees of the Fund. The following proxy votes from unitholders with respect to the election of the eight nominees are set out below:

Nominees

Units Voted For

% For

Units Voted
Withheld

% Withheld

Douglas Muzyka

42,598,389

97.66%

1,019,351

2.34%

Lucio Di Clemente

42,423,421

97.26%

1,194,319

2.74%

Daniella Dimitrov

42,633,761

97.74%

983,979

2.26%

Luc Doyon

42,581,418

97.62%

1,036,322

2.38%

Emily Moore

41,902,170

96.07%

1,715,570

3.93%

David Mutombo

42,641,528

97.76%

976,212

2.24%

Katherine Rethy

42,578,714

97.62%

1,039,026

2.38%

Scott Rook

43,110,119

98.84%

507,621

1.16%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by show of hands, unitholders approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Fund and authorized the trustees to fix the auditors’ remuneration. The following proxy votes from unitholders with respect to the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Fund are set out below:

Units Voted For

% For

Units Voted
Withheld

% Withheld

40,648,437

91.84%

3,613,154

8.16%

Vote Regarding Approach to Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”)

On a non-binding advisory vote by show of hands, unitholders voted in favour of the Fund’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Fund’s management information circular dated March 10, 2023. The following proxy votes from unitholders with respect to the ‘Say on Pay’ vote are set out below:

Units Voted For

% For

Units Voted
Against

% Against

41,802,219

95.84%

1,815,520

4.16%

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is also the largest producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

