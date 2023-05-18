Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) (the “Fund”) today announced results for matters voted on at the Fund’s annual meeting of unitholders held in Toronto on May 11, 2023. A total of 44,261,591, or 38.24% of the Fund’s issued and outstanding units as at the record date, were voted by proxy in connection with the annual meeting.

Election of Trustees

On a vote by show of hands, all nominees listed in the management information circular for the annual meeting, were elected as trustees of the Fund. The following proxy votes from unitholders with respect to the election of the eight nominees are set out below:

Nominees Units Voted For % For Units Voted

Withheld % Withheld Douglas Muzyka 42,598,389 97.66% 1,019,351 2.34% Lucio Di Clemente 42,423,421 97.26% 1,194,319 2.74% Daniella Dimitrov 42,633,761 97.74% 983,979 2.26% Luc Doyon 42,581,418 97.62% 1,036,322 2.38% Emily Moore 41,902,170 96.07% 1,715,570 3.93% David Mutombo 42,641,528 97.76% 976,212 2.24% Katherine Rethy 42,578,714 97.62% 1,039,026 2.38% Scott Rook 43,110,119 98.84% 507,621 1.16%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by show of hands, unitholders approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Fund and authorized the trustees to fix the auditors’ remuneration. The following proxy votes from unitholders with respect to the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Fund are set out below:

Units Voted For % For Units Voted

Withheld % Withheld 40,648,437 91.84% 3,613,154 8.16%

Vote Regarding Approach to Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”)

On a non-binding advisory vote by show of hands, unitholders voted in favour of the Fund’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Fund’s management information circular dated March 10, 2023. The following proxy votes from unitholders with respect to the ‘Say on Pay’ vote are set out below:

Units Voted For % For Units Voted

Against % Against 41,802,219 95.84% 1,815,520 4.16%

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is also the largest producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

* * * *

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005877/en/