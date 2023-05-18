Ouster%2C+Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors, announced today that Motional, a global leader in driverless technology, has selected Ouster as the exclusive provider of long-range lidar sensors for its all-electric IONIQ 5-based robotaxis. The serial production agreement will see Ouster supply Motional with Alpha Prime™ VLS-128 sensors through 2026.

A culmination of ten years of lidar development and learning from millions of road miles, the Alpha Prime™ long-range sensor is specifically designed for autonomous driving and advanced vehicle safety at highway speeds. It provides real-time 3D data up to 0.1-degree vertical and horizontal resolution with up to 300-meter range and 360° surround view.

“The Alpha Prime™ delivers the long-range, high-performance capabilities we need for our autonomous vehicle,” said Laura Major, Chief Technology Officer at Motional. “Long-range lidar is an important part of Motional’s multi-modal sensor strategy, which includes over 30 sensors carefully integrated into the IONIQ 5 robotaxi design. This sensor suite provides 360-degree vision and enables safe fully driverless operation across diverse driving environments and conditions.”

Founded in 2020 as a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, Motional is a leader in driverless technology and deploys its Level 4 autonomous vehicles (AVs) for ride-hail and on-demand delivery applications. Motional has unparalleled commercial experience and has operated a public robotaxi service in Las Vegas for over five years. Motional has already begun implementing Alpha Prime™ sensors on its IONIQ 5 robotaxis deployed for Motional’s commercial operations in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and its testing operations in Boston, Pittsburgh, and Singapore.

“Motional is a leading AV company with large-scale deployments and strong commercial partnerships,” said Angus Pacala, CEO and Co-founder at Ouster. “We’re excited to be the exclusive long-range lidar on Motional’s IONIQ 5 robotaxis being deployed globally. The Alpha Prime™ is a powerful addition to our product portfolio, and one that we expect will continue to drive meaningful new business, particularly for autonomous vehicles.”

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports over 850 customers in approximately 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Motional

Motional is a driverless technology company making autonomous vehicles (AVs) a safe, reliable, and accessible reality. The company formed in 2020 as a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group, one of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers offering smart mobility solutions, and Aptiv, a global technology company that develops safer, greener, and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility.

Motional is developing and commercializing SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicles for ride-hail and delivery applications. Its all-electric robotaxis are available for autonomous rides in Las Vegas and autonomous food deliveries in Los Angeles.

Headquartered in Boston, Motional has operations in the U.S and Asia. For more information, visit www.Motional.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook,+Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

