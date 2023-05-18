Wag! (Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the number one platform for busy Pet Parents, offering on-demand access to five-star pet care, pet insurance options, premium pet products, and expert pet advice, today announced that members of its management team will present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at Wag%21+%26ndash%3B+Investor+Relations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available afterwards.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents. The Wag! app offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from its community of 450,000 pet caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation's largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Dog+Food+Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms, maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials, and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions.

