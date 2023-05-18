Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

B. Riley Securities 23 rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, to be held May 24-25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Management will be available all day for one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference, to be held June 6-7, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Management will be available all day for one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 130-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 11,800 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.

